AWD 1967 GTO with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo V8

Nelson Racing Engines is building a custom 1967 Pontiac GTO with a mid-engine AWD powertrain. Behind the driver sits a twin-turbo big-block V8 that produces 2,000-2,500 horsepower connected to a custom two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission and custom transfer case with overdrive. This part of the powertrain is reversed with the transfer case closest to the driver. Power goes to the front wheels through a custom diff with a Weismann locker. However power to the rear wheels takes a few more steps. It comes out of the transfer case through a driveshaft into a series of custom side mounted gears and a Weismann transfer case. This unique setup allows for different length half-shafts and different size tires front/rear.

Source: Nelson Racing Engines