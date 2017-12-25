1942 Dodge Carryall with a 4BT Diesel Inline-Four

Winslow Bent from Legacy Classic Trucks stopped by Jay Leno’s Garage to show off the 1942 Dodge Carryall he just finished for a customer. The Carryall was originally built to serve in WW2 and came with a flathead straight-six with a four-speed manual transmission. The 7,100 lb truck rides on a boxed chassis with upgraded leaf springs and King shocks. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.9 L 4BT diesel inline-four that produces 130 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of an Atlas transfer case, Dana 60 front diff and Corporate 14-bolt rear with 4.56 gears.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage