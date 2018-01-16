Building a Mini Cooper with a 4G63T AWD Powertrain

Ryan from Inital DIY Mods has a 2010 Mini Cooper with a turbocharged 1.6 L inline-four that makes about 170-180 horsepower. It was a fun car but Ryan wanted more power and FWD layout just wasn’t cutting it. Ryan already has two RWD vehicles, so he decided to convert the Mini it to AWD. He is using the 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four and AWD drivetrain from a 1992 Eclipse GSX donor. The project started in summer 2017 and there are 17 episodes in the series at this time (full playlist embedded below).

Source: Initial DIY Mods and Intial DIY Mods FB page via CZeroMedia