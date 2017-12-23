For Sale: 1961 Cadillac with a LSx V8

This 1961 Cadillac Series 62 is for sale on eBay in Tucson, Arizona with a current bid of $20,100 and reserve. Under the hood sits a 5.3 LSx V8 which produces 384 horsepower and 372 lb-ft of torque at the crank thanks to a Z06 camshaft. The drivetrain consists of a new 4L60E automatic transmission connected to a rebuilt 10-bolt rear end with a Posi diff and 3.73 gears. Other upgrades include an air suspension, power windows, custom wheels, and new exhaust, front disc brakes, interior, sound system, and front bumper.

