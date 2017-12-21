Lupo with Two W12 Engines Update

VW Lupo with Two W12 Engines

Over the summer Andre Pötsch debuted his crazy 12.0 L twin-engine Lupo. In our previous article Andre was still working on the car. The Lupo is powered by two 6.0 L W12 engines taken from the VW Phaeton. Together the engines produce 888 horsepower and 826 lb-ft of torque. The engine use manual transmissions with shortened bell housings and custom adapters plates.

Source: Vau-Max.de via Piotr

  1. Csrt4

    Two W12s with 444hp each doesn’t make 888hp… it makes 444hp from two engines. Adding engines doesn’t add horsepower. That’s just silly.

