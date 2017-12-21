Lupo with Two W12 Engines Update

Over the summer Andre Pötsch debuted his crazy 12.0 L twin-engine Lupo. In our previous article Andre was still working on the car. The Lupo is powered by two 6.0 L W12 engines taken from the VW Phaeton. Together the engines produce 888 horsepower and 826 lb-ft of torque. The engine use manual transmissions with shortened bell housings and custom adapters plates.
Source: Vau-Max.de via Piotr
Csrt4
Two W12s with 444hp each doesn’t make 888hp… it makes 444hp from two engines. Adding engines doesn’t add horsepower. That’s just silly.
dalmo
you’re kidding, right?
Wrong
The torque doubles but the horsepower doesn’t.
Exodus
So when you see a car with twin engines and both are of stock configuration, that car is putting out no more power than it usually does?
Care to explain?
I’m genuinely interested.
Nigel Mansell's Ferret
That is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen posted. Bravo Sir !!! Are you a Mechanical Engineer or Physicist by trade? The Holidays are a time for miracles and you have proven that even people with a bowl of guacamole for a brain can work a keyboard.
Miguel
End of the year is approaching, it’s clearly a desperate attempt at winning the “dumbest comment of the year award”
Csrt4
Nope. I’m not.
Anonymous
444 fwhp + 444 rwhp = 888 awhp. Simple. Of course, that excludes drivetrain loss.