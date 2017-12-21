VW Caddy with a Mid-Engine Volvo Turbo Inline-Five

In 2007 Marty Cronvall wanted to build a race car from a 1988 Volkswagen Caddy. He began by building a custom tube chassis in his garage in Bjärred, Sweden. Propelling the Caddy is a 2.0 L B5204T inline-five from a Volvo 850 T5 wagon that makes 500 horsepower thanks to a Garett GT3782 turbocharger. The original plan had the motor in the front however it wouldn’t fit so he moved it to the bed. Power goes to the rear wheels though a Volvo M56H five-speed manual transmission and Golf G60 driveshafts. The Caddy rides on custom front subframe and Volvo 850 (front) subframe in the rear with D2 Pro Sport adjustable coilovers. The front brakes feature 330 mm slotted rotors with 8-piston calipers while the rear use 275 mm rotors with 4-piston calipers. The custom truck appears to be for sale for 189,000 kr ($22,502).

Source: golf-racing.blogspot.com, Blocket.se, and Super Street via Calle