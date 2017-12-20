1981 Porsche 924 with a Turbo Audi 1.8 L Inline-Four

Motor Werks Racing is known for building amazing Porsche 924/944 race cars. This 1981 Porsche 924 GTP “Intelligent Performance” tribute race car is no exception featuring their Audi 1.8T engine conversions. The turbocharged 1.8 L Audi inline-four produces 485 horsepower with a 8,500 rpm limit in a vehicle that weighs 1,990 lb vehicle. Make sure to view their John Player Special 924 with a Stage 3 conversion.

Listen to the sound the 1.8T makes in another Porsche 924 tribute race car.

Source: Motor Werks Racing FB page and photos by Tony Serna