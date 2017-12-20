1970 Ford Fairlane with a Turbo 1UZ V8 – Part 13

Al and Woody from The Skid Factory continue working on a friend’s 1970 Ford Fairlane. The goal is to replace the entire powertrain with a 4.0 L 1UZ V8 with a T66 turbocharger, A340 automatic transmission, and late-model Falcon rear end with a LSD. In this episode the exhaust is installed and the Fairlane is put on the dyno where the driveshaft decides to give up. After the team installs a new two-piece driveshaft along with a new fuel tank, the Fairlane is back on the dyno where the turbo 1UZ produced 451 hp on 16.5 psi of boost.

Source: MCMTV2