Nissan S14 with a AMG V8

Michał Rzoska might spend most of time as a judge for the Polish Drift Championship and King of Europe PRO Series however he still gets out and drifts in the Czech Drift Series and Drift Allstars. Michał competes in his Nissan S14A called “The Reptile”. The coupe was powered by a 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six but Michał swapped it for a 6.2 L AMG M156 V8 that produces 570 horsepower and 787 Nm (580 lb-ft) of torque. Enjoy the naturally aspirated V8 sounds.

Source: Michał Rzoska Drift FB page and Kamil Drzewiecki via Piotr