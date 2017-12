Nelson Racing Engines is selling a Pantera project we first covered in 2016. The company hopes to sell it to a new customer who will allow Nelson Racing Engines to finish the project. The Pantera rides on a custom Roadster Shop chassis with in-board Penske Racing adjustable coilovers and a roll cage integrated into the body. Power comes from a twin-turbo 428 ci Windsor V8 connected to a Mendeola transaxle.

Source: Nelson Racing Engines FB page