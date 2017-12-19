VW Rabbit with a Mid-Engine Audi V8

This unique 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit was built by DM Motorsport in L’Epiphanie, Quebec. Sitting behind the driver is an all-aluminum 4.2 L V8 and six-speed manual transmission from a 2004 Audi S4. The engine produces 350 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque in a vehicle that weighs 1100 kg (2425 lb). They installed the engine and transmission using a custom tube subframe. The Rabbit rides on a 1995 Corrado VR6 front subframe and suspension while the back comprises of parts from a 2004 Porsche 911 GT2. The team improved braking using Brembo cross-drilled rotors with Girling 60 2-piston calipers in front and Porsche 996 Turbo cross-drilled rotors and 4-piston calipers in back.

