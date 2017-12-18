For Sale: 1989 Skyline Sedan with a RB26DETT Inline-Six

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1989 R32 Skyline GTE sedan is for sale on eBay with an asking price of $55,000 OBO in Irvine, California. The sedan was imported and sold by Rivsu Imports in Florida on June, 2015. Greddy Performance completed all the upgrades for a debut at SEMA 2016. The owner estimates over $70,000 in parts and labor invested in the project. The factory 2.0 L RB20E inline-six was replaced with a 2.6 L RB26DETT inline-six from a 1994 R32 GT-R. The engine makes 420 horsepower to the wheels on 91 octane fuel and 17 psi of boost. The fuel system is built to handle E85 fuel and the current owner estimates the engine will make 600 horsepower on E85. Full specs below.

Full Specs:

Engine:

1994 R32 GT-R RB26DETT engine swap

RB26 aluminum oil pan with Tomei oil baffle

Garret GTX3582R

.82 divided T3 housing ceramic coated

T3 divided tubular manifold ceramic coated and heat wrap

Custom 3.5″ downpipe ceramic coated and heat wrap

Greddy intake manifold

Greddy pulley kit

Greddy Type FV blow off valve

Greddy Airinx filter

Greddy oil cap

Chase Bays mil-spec engine harness

Chase Bays power steering kit w/reservoir

Custom catch can with #12 hose

Tomei adjustable cam gears

Tomei headgasket

Tomei oil orifice plug to head

Ignition Project coil packs

Mines valve cover baffles

Valve covers powder coated

Cam gear cover powder coated

ATI Super Damper

Rear head oil drain to oil pan

Nismo engine mounts

Fuel:

Greddy fuel rail

Sard fuel collector w/E85 safe coating

E85 flex fuel sensor

Walbro 450lph E85 fuel pumps x3

Deatsch Werks 1200cc injectors

Aeromotive FPR w/gauge

Aeromotive 10 micron #10 fuel filter

Cooling:

Greddy Radiator w/cap

Flex a light dual electric fans w/shroud

Greddy reservoir breather tank

Greddy clear silicone hose

Greddy water temp adapter

Greddy Type 29F intercooler kit

Greddy oil filter block adapter

Greddy oil cooler kit #10 hose

Drivetrain:

RB25DET 5-speed transmission

OS Giken STR twin plate clutch

Nismo short shifter

Nismo slave

Nismo fork pivot

Nismo Trans mount

Greddy diff cover

Poly diff bushings

R32 GTR LSD

R32 GTR axles

Custom 3.5″ driveshaft

Suspension:

KW V3 Coilovers

KW Hydraulic Lift System (HLS)

S15 Silvia rear subframe swap

Solid misalignment subframe spacers

Battle Version rear upper control arm

Battle Version rear traction rod

Battle Version rear toe arm

Wheels/Brakes:

Brembo 6 Pot Gran Tursismo BBK

Brembo SS braid brake lines

Advan 18×9.5 +35 RGD2 front

Advan 18×10 +35 RGD2 rear

Advan Neova ADO8 tires

Chase Bays brake booster delete

Chase bays brake bias controller

Exterior:

R32 GTR OEM front bumper

R32 GTR N1 vents

Carbon fiber front splitter

Vertex side skirts

Vertex rear bumper

D-max rear roof wing

Vented hood

OEM white paint job and engine bay

3M Ceramic tint all around

Interior:

Haltech Elite 2500 ecu

Racepak IQ3 Display

Greddy profec OLED Boost controller

Greddy shift knob

OEM R32 GTR Seats

OEM R32 GTR gauge cluster

Sparco 383 steering wheel

BlackVue Dash Camera kit

BlackVue power magic battery pack

Nismo floor mats

Sony MEX-XB100BT head unit

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)