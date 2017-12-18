For Sale: 1989 Skyline Sedan with a RB26DETT Inline-Six

This 1989 R32 Skyline GTE sedan is for sale on eBay with an asking price of $55,000 OBO in Irvine, California. The sedan was imported and sold by Rivsu Imports in Florida on June, 2015. Greddy Performance completed all the upgrades for a debut at SEMA 2016. The owner estimates over $70,000 in parts and labor invested in the project. The factory 2.0 L RB20E inline-six was replaced with a 2.6 L RB26DETT inline-six from a 1994 R32 GT-R. The engine makes 420 horsepower to the wheels on 91 octane fuel and 17 psi of boost. The fuel system is built to handle E85 fuel and the current owner estimates the engine will make 600 horsepower on E85. Full specs below.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- 1994 R32 GT-R RB26DETT engine swap
- RB26 aluminum oil pan with Tomei oil baffle
- Garret GTX3582R
- .82 divided T3 housing ceramic coated
- T3 divided tubular manifold ceramic coated and heat wrap
- Custom 3.5″ downpipe ceramic coated and heat wrap
- Greddy intake manifold
- Greddy pulley kit
- Greddy Type FV blow off valve
- Greddy Airinx filter
- Greddy oil cap
- Chase Bays mil-spec engine harness
- Chase Bays power steering kit w/reservoir
- Custom catch can with #12 hose
- Tomei adjustable cam gears
- Tomei headgasket
- Tomei oil orifice plug to head
- Ignition Project coil packs
- Mines valve cover baffles
- Valve covers powder coated
- Cam gear cover powder coated
- ATI Super Damper
- Rear head oil drain to oil pan
- Nismo engine mounts
Fuel:
- Greddy fuel rail
- Sard fuel collector w/E85 safe coating
- E85 flex fuel sensor
- Walbro 450lph E85 fuel pumps x3
- Deatsch Werks 1200cc injectors
- Aeromotive FPR w/gauge
- Aeromotive 10 micron #10 fuel filter
Cooling:
- Greddy Radiator w/cap
- Flex a light dual electric fans w/shroud
- Greddy reservoir breather tank
- Greddy clear silicone hose
- Greddy water temp adapter
- Greddy Type 29F intercooler kit
- Greddy oil filter block adapter
- Greddy oil cooler kit #10 hose
Drivetrain:
- RB25DET 5-speed transmission
- OS Giken STR twin plate clutch
- Nismo short shifter
- Nismo slave
- Nismo fork pivot
- Nismo Trans mount
- Greddy diff cover
- Poly diff bushings
- R32 GTR LSD
- R32 GTR axles
- Custom 3.5″ driveshaft
Suspension:
- KW V3 Coilovers
- KW Hydraulic Lift System (HLS)
- S15 Silvia rear subframe swap
- Solid misalignment subframe spacers
- Battle Version rear upper control arm
- Battle Version rear traction rod
- Battle Version rear toe arm
Wheels/Brakes:
- Brembo 6 Pot Gran Tursismo BBK
- Brembo SS braid brake lines
- Advan 18×9.5 +35 RGD2 front
- Advan 18×10 +35 RGD2 rear
- Advan Neova ADO8 tires
- Chase Bays brake booster delete
- Chase bays brake bias controller
Exterior:
- R32 GTR OEM front bumper
- R32 GTR N1 vents
- Carbon fiber front splitter
- Vertex side skirts
- Vertex rear bumper
- D-max rear roof wing
- Vented hood
- OEM white paint job and engine bay
- 3M Ceramic tint all around
Interior:
- Haltech Elite 2500 ecu
- Racepak IQ3 Display
- Greddy profec OLED Boost controller
- Greddy shift knob
- OEM R32 GTR Seats
- OEM R32 GTR gauge cluster
- Sparco 383 steering wheel
- BlackVue Dash Camera kit
- BlackVue power magic battery pack
- Nismo floor mats
- Sony MEX-XB100BT head unit
Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)
