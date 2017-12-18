Lada 2105 with a Turbo VR6

Ivaylo Angelov spent his weekends for the last seven years transforming this 1982 Lada 2105 in his garage in Sofia, Bulgaria. Even though the project was built on a budget it doesn’t lack of talent or effort.

The engine is a 2.8 L VR6 from a 1993 VW Golf. Ivaylo upgraded the engine with Eagle rods, Weisco pistons, larger valves, custom intake and exhaust manifolds. He hopes to make 500 horsepower to the wheels thanks to a Chinese T67 T04R turbocharger and Link G4 ECU. He plans to upgrade to a better turbo and camshafts down the road.

Behind the engine sits a custom bellousing adapter fitted to a ZF manual transmission from a 2007 BMW 3.0d. The modified driveshaft is from a VW Transporter connected to a Volvo 940 TD rear end with an Eaton locking differential and 3.54 gears.

Ivaylo needed to cut the firewall and transmission tunnel for the engine and transmission to fit. The middle of the crossmember also required lowering and moving back. The steering column and rack is from an Opel Corsa C.

Although the project still has some work left, Ivaylo has come a long way. He recently finished the fuel system and started tuning the engine. Stay tuned for updates or follow his progress in the build thread.