Holden Colorado with a LSA V8

Holden Colorado with a supercharged LSA V8

This is Steve Kildey’s special Holden Colorado he built at his company Killa Kustom Kables & Conversions in Clontarf, Queensland. Steve’s Colorado is powered by a 6.2 L LSA V8 that makes 339 kW (455 horsepower) to the rear wheels while keeping the AWD system. If you would like your own Killarado, prices start at $26K for a used LS3, $33K for a new LS3, and $40K for the LSA. The swap takes four weeks to complete.

A couple of videos of a previous Colorado with a supercharged LSA V8.

Source: Killarado via MotorMag

  2. ScLeCo

    Used LS3 for 26K?
    $26K Australian is about $20K American.
    It took me less than 5 seconds to find brand new LS3’s for less than 15K (US). Used I’ve seen in the 5-10K range.
    I hope those prices are installed package prices, other wise, ouch.

