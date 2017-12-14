Holden Colorado with a LSA V8

This is Steve Kildey’s special Holden Colorado he built at his company Killa Kustom Kables & Conversions in Clontarf, Queensland. Steve’s Colorado is powered by a 6.2 L LSA V8 that makes 339 kW (455 horsepower) to the rear wheels while keeping the AWD system. If you would like your own Killarado, prices start at $26K for a used LS3, $33K for a new LS3, and $40K for the LSA. The swap takes four weeks to complete.

A couple of videos of a previous Colorado with a supercharged LSA V8.

Source: Killarado via MotorMag