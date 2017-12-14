Holden Colorado with a LSA V8

This is Steve Kildey’s special Holden Colorado he built at his company Killa Kustom Kables & Conversions in Clontarf, Queensland. Steve’s Colorado is powered by a 6.2 L LSA V8 that makes 339 kW (455 horsepower) to the rear wheels while keeping the AWD system. If you would like your own Killarado, prices start at $26K for a used LS3, $33K for a new LS3, and $40K for the LSA. The swap takes four weeks to complete.
A couple of videos of a previous Colorado with a supercharged LSA V8.
4 Comments
MOPARfan
Wait a sec, I thought stock LSA made 556-580 hp, not 455…
Mike
AWD
ScLeCo
Used LS3 for 26K?
$26K Australian is about $20K American.
It took me less than 5 seconds to find brand new LS3’s for less than 15K (US). Used I’ve seen in the 5-10K range.
I hope those prices are installed package prices, other wise, ouch.
swaptastic
Yes I believe he means out-the-door total price.