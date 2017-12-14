1992 Toyota Corolla with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This 1992 Toyota Corolla was built by Mathias Tias Johansson in Sweden. He started by removing the floors, firewall, strut towers, and front supports. Then he built a custom chassis and roll cage from rectangular and round steel tubing. The factory 1.6 L inline-four and transmission was replaced with a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six and Getrag V160 manual transmission. The outside of the car features a custom widebody made by Mathias.

Source: @gt92turbo