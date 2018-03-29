1969 Chevelle with a Supercharged 406 ci V8

This 1969 Chevelle was built by Classic Car Studio Speed Shop in St. Louis, Missouri. The car rides on RideTech TQ-Series adjustable coilovers, tubular front control arms, and Wilwood disc brakes with six-piston in front and four-piston in back. Under the hood sits a 406 ci Chevy small-block V8 with Dart Little M block, ported Dart 220 aluminum heads, Procharger F1 supercharger, and runs on a full Holley Dominator EFI system. Power goes to the rear wheels through a built TCI Turbo 400 automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with a Detroit Locker diff and 3.55 gears.

Source: Classic Car Studio