Interview with Zoom Garage on their BMW V10 Powered Toyota 86

Leave a Comment

Toyota 86 with a BMW V10

High Performance Academy stopped by the pits at World Time Attack Challenge 2017 to talk to Zoom Garage about their Toyota 86 race car. The coupe is powered by a 5.0 L S85 V10 that makes 520 horsepower to the wheels with upgraded injectors and E85 fuel. Behind the engine sits a twin-plate clutch, BMW E92 M3 six-speed manual, custom driveshaft, and stock rear end with a Tomei 1.5-way differential and 3.70 gears. For more photos and videos please visit our previous article.

Toyota 86 with a BMW V10

Toyota 86 with a BMW V10

Toyota 86 with a BMW V10

Source: High Performance Academy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.