VW Type 2 with a Porsche Flat-Six

Projects of love never have a finishing point as there is always a desire to make it better. Take for example this 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 owned by the same Finnish gentleman since 1991. Over that time the Bus saw many changes. The most recent iteration has the Bus powered by a built Porsche 911 flat-six connected to 1989 G50 five-speed manual transmission with a Kennedy Engineered Products clutch with RSR flywheel. The Bus also uses 911 suspension components and 964/944 disc brakes. The owner is currently rebuilding the flat-six with an 964 intermediate shaft and GT3 oil pump. See how the project reached this point and follow the future progress in the build thread.

Source: Boxerville (build thread) via Calle