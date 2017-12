Johan Eriksson stopped by Jay Leno’s Garage to show off a custom 1968 Dodge Charger he built in his garage in Sweden. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo Viper V10 built to handle 1,500 horsepower but is lowered to 1,000 horsepower. Power goes to the large rear wheels through a 2006 Corvette torque tube and six-speed manual transaxle. Listen as Johan explains to Jay all the small and large details that went into this project.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage