1973 Datsun 240Z with a Twin-Turbo VQ37 V6

This 1973 Datsun 240Z was built by built by Fever Racing in Tampa, Florida made its debut at SEMA 2017. They started by replacing the 2.4 L L24 inline-six with a 3.7 L VQ37VHR V6 thanks to McKinney Motorsports VQ35 swap kit. The team expects the built V6 to produce 1,000+ horsepower at 8,000+ rpm thanks to a two Garrett GTX3071R turbochargers. Behind the engine sits a Spec P-trim twin-plate clutch and 370Z six-speed manual transmission. The coupe rides on a set of Tein Flex Z adjustable coilovers and Nissan S13 240SX independent rear suspension with SPL Parts titanium adjustable control arms. The team swapped the factory brakes for AP Racing six-piston calipers on 14-inch rotors in front and AP Racing four-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in the rear. To see more photos and how they built the car please visit the project’s FB page.

Source: Fever Racing FB page and VQ37 Twinturbo 240Z FB page