For Sale: 1963 Cadillac with a 6BT Diesel Inline-Six

This 1963 Cadillac de Ville is for sale on eBay in Branson, Missouri with a reserve. This classic shipped from the factory with a 390 ci or 429 ci V8 however it is now powered by a 5.9 L Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six. Behind the engine sits a TorqueFlite A727 three-speed automatic transmission. The car rides on an air suspension with a Toyota rack and pinion steering.

