For Sale: 1963 Cadillac with a 6BT Diesel Inline-Six

This 1963 Cadillac de Ville is for sale on eBay in Branson, Missouri with a reserve. This classic shipped from the factory with a 390 ci or 429 ci V8 however it is now powered by a 5.9 L Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six. Behind the engine sits a TorqueFlite A727 three-speed automatic transmission. The car rides on an air suspension with a Toyota rack and pinion steering.
Bryon Kass
Expect it to get over 30mpg on the highway if equipped with low numerical rear. That first generation Dodge Cummins was a great engine but was limited to 160hp at 2500 with the 727 juice drive. My 89 Dodge so equipped with the 307 rear would only do 75mph with standard rubber. I adjusted out the smoke control and almost wiped out the 727 TF clutches. Blew some great smoke!-)