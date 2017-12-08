Mistubishi Evo 8 with a Nissan R35 Twin-Turbo V6

Conrad Bradley aka Armchair Tuner is building the World’s first VR38 powered 4WD Mitsubishi Evo 8. The sports sedan is powered by a built 3.8 L VR38DETT V6 from a Nissan R35 with two Precision turbochargers and MoTeC ECU. The Evo still retains 4WD thanks to custom driveshafts and hubs. The swap should result in a better weight distribution with more weight put behind the front axle. Other upgrades to the project include a full roll cage, Alcon front brakes, Racefab front subframe and arms, and Nitron Racing shocks. Follow the project’s progress on Facebook or Instagram.

Source: Armchair Tuner FB page via Kamikaze Drift