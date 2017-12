This 2004 Mini Cooper S and it’s owner Stephen stopped by the Hoonigan’s Donut Garage to makes some noise, smoke, and even some flames. You might remember the project from our previous article when it was for sale earlier this year. The tiny rocket is powered by a turbocharged 350 ci Chevy V8 that produces 546 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque. Behind the engine is a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and Toyota 4Runner rear end.

Source: The Hoonigans