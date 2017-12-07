Building a Lancia Scorpion with a Subaru Flat-Six

This 1977 Lancia Scorpion sat in a field deteriorating for 30 years however Christopher Rink plans to bring it back to life and document the progress on his Youtube channel. He has a lot planned for this Italian sports car with the biggest being the powertrain swap. Chris plans on using a 3.3 L EG33 flat-six from a Subaru SVX connected to a WRX manual transmission converted to 2WD. This engine makes 231 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque from the factory.

Source: Riven Motors via OppositeLock