Datsun 240Z with a VR38DETT

This 1971 Datsun 240Z was built by PACE Innovations Yatala, Queensland for professional drifter Joel Dimmack. Under the carbon fiber hood sits a 3.8 L VR38DETT V6 with two Garrett GTX3076R Gen2 turbochargers. The engine runs on E85 fuel fed through Bosch 1000 cc injectors controlled by a MoTeC M150 ECU. The team expects the engine to produce 650-700 horsepower to the rear wheels. The drivetrain consists of a Albins ST6-I 6-speed sequential transmission with a twin-plate clutch connected to a R32 GT-R Nismo GT 2-way LSD rear end. For more details and photos please visit Speedhunter’s article.

Source: Joel Dimmack FB page, @Dimmack_Driven and Speedhunters