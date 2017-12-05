For Sale: 1982 Rabbit on a Jeep 4×4 Chassis with a Chevy V8

This custom 1982 Volkswagen Rabbit is for sale in Hampton, New Hampshire with a $8,500 asking price. The body rides on a 1977 Jeep CJ7 4×4 chassis with wide track axles and 15×8″ wheels wrapped in 31″ AT tires. Power comes from a Chevy 350 ci V8 with an Edelbrock carburetor and MSD ignition connected to a TH400 automatic transmission. The wild creation also comes with a new hydro-boost, master cylinder, aluminum radiator, shocks and front leaf springs.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Jalopnik