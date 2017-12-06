AWD 1968 Nova with a Supercharged LSx V8

This 1968 Chevrolet Nova was built by Bishop Built Rides in Elverson, Pennsylvania and made its debut at SEMA 2017. The project started as Parke Bishop’s personal vehicle that he set out two years ago to turn into an AWD race car for autocross. The body rides on a custom tube chassis the team built around the 1st generation Trailblazer SS powertrain and a Watts 3-link rear suspension. The powertrain consists of a 6.0 L LS2 V8 with an Edelbrock E-Force supercharger, overdrive automatic transmission and the Trailblazer AWD system with upgraded Eaton differentials.

