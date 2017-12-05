1974 Civic with a K20 Inline-Four

This 1974 Honda Civic is owned by Christopher Shea and features many modern amenities. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L K20A inline-four from a Integra DC5 Type R. A Hybrid Racing K-series fuel rail feeds the engine from a fuel cell in the trunk. It’s controlled by a Hondata K-Pro Version 4 ECU through a WireWorx engine harness. The engine is paired with a K20Z3 six-speed LSD transmission. The car rides on BC Racing adjustable coilovers and a set of Mugen MR5 wheels.

Source: Hybrid Racing and Christopher Shea (build album) with photos by Luis Maldonado