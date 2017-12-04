Cobra with a Tesla Electric Motor

A group of racing enthusiasts in Vancouver, British Columbia called EPower Racing built their own custom electric Cobra. They started in December 2015 by designing a custom chassis and rollcage in Solidworks and covering it with a fiberglass 427 Cobra body modified with front and rear flip body. Propelling the 1,950 lb race car is an electric motor from a Tesla Model S P85 with an EV Controls stand-alone controller. The motor has a 310 kw peak but the team runs it between 180-220 kW during races. The team powers the electric motor with a 30 kw-hr battery pack from a Kia Soul EV. They chose this battery pack because it weighs less than others (400 lbs) and is capable of 300 kW for sustain periods. The team worked with Jack Rickard from EVTV and Quaife Engineering to design a custom torque biasing differential.

