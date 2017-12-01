For Sale: 1999 Porsche 911 with a Turbo LS3 V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1999 Porsche 911 convertible is for sale on eBay in Aurora, Colorado with a starting bid of $26,500 and buy-it-now of $34,500. The sports car’s power comes from a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor from Pace Performance installed by Renegade Hybrids connected to a On3 Performance 7875 turbocharger installed by V.I. Engineered. The combo is good for 620 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque at 9 psi of boost on E85 fuel sprayed through FIC 75 lb injectors. In front of the engine is the factory Porsche six-speed manual transaxle.

