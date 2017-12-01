1972 Chevy K50 with a 6BT Inline-Six

This custom 1972 Chevy K50 crew cab called “The Duke” was built by Rtech Fabrications in Hayden, Idaho. The team spent two and a half years converting a Chevy 2WD truck into the four-door 4WD beast you see. They built the custom cab by cutting and stretching a C50 single cab into a crew cab while the truck bed is from a Chevy C20. The team added a pair of custom bumpers to finish the body. Under the hood sits a 5.9 L 6BT inline-six with a mechanical injection pump (P-pump). The drivetrain consists of a NV4500 five-speed manual transmission connected to a NP205 transfer case. The custom body rides on a leaf spring suspension with a Dana 60 front axle and 14-bolt rear axle.

Source: Rtech Fabrications