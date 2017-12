Jim Cozzolino is an accomplished driver racing for his company Coz Motorsports and is the Senior Instructor at NASA AZ. Jim recently decided to replace the engine in his 1991 Acura NSX with a built 3.2 L J32A V6. The J-series V6 is a popular alternative or replacement to the C30 and C32 engines. You can even buy David Dowling’s swap kit if you wish to install a J-series V6 in your NSX.

Source: Coz Motorsports via Jswap FB group