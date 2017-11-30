JFC Racing Purchased Hartley’s 3.0 L Bolt V8 to Develop and Sell

JFC Racing is a race team and shop in Auburn, Washington that specializes in Sports prototype and Forumla race cars and engines. The company purchased the design and manufacturing rights to Hartley’s 3.0 L Bolt V8 which they have renamed to the JFC V8.

The company is in the early stage of production with a goal of selling the first engines in mid-2018. The base package will sell for an estimate of $50K and produce 460 horsepower at 10,000 rpm and 280 lb-ft of torque at 7,200 rpm. The base engine package includes a 3.0 L JFC V8, stock Hayabusa cams and valvetrain.

Performance packages will also be offered for more power and they are developing kit that allows the V8 to run in a Radical SR8. The JFC V8 recently ran in a 25 hr endurance race with little sign of wear and the company estimates 50 race hours between refreshes. The company is also developing the ultimate in unique engines with a twin-turbo 2.8 L version of their V8.