Jaguar/Duratec V6 Swap Kit for Mazda MX-5

Rocketeer is a company in Surrey, UK that developed a swap kit that allows a 3.0 L AJ30 V6 from a Jaguar S-Type or similar Duratec 30 V6 installed into a Mazda MX-5/Miata NA or NB. The Jaguar engine produces 240 horsepower at 6,750 rpm and 221 lb-ft at 4,100 rpm. The kit will work with either left-hand and right-hand drive models. Rocketeer offers two kits, a basic kit for £1,197 ($1,612) and a turn-key kit for £5,995 ($8,073). Kits can also be purchased from their authorized distributor/installer Rocketworks Sports Cars in Eugene, Oregon.

​



Source: Rocketeer via Piotr