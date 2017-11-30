Jaguar/Duratec V6 Swap Kit for Mazda MX-5

Rocketeer is a company in Surrey, UK that developed a swap kit that allows a 3.0 L AJ30 V6 from a Jaguar S-Type or similar Duratec 30 V6 installed into a Mazda MX-5/Miata NA or NB. The Jaguar engine produces 240 horsepower at 6,750 rpm and 221 lb-ft at 4,100 rpm. The kit will work with either left-hand and right-hand drive models. Rocketeer offers two kits, a basic kit for £1,197 ($1,612) and a turn-key kit for £5,995 ($8,073). Kits can also be purchased from their authorized distributor/installer Rocketworks Sports Cars in Eugene, Oregon.
Source: Rocketeer via Piotr
One Comment
ScLeCo
This makes ZERO sense. It would be way easier and probably cheaper to just turbo/supercharge the stock motor to get similar power output.
If you put forced induction on this V6 then you’re into LSx power levels and cost but it would be way easier to just do the LS swap…It’s usually better/cheaper to follow the KISS and path of least resistance plan.