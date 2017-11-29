BMW E36 with a M73 V12

Arturs Miskinis may speak three languages but on the track his 1992 BMW E36 speaks only one. The 27-year-old from Riga, Latvia competes under the Falken Motorsport flag in NEZ Drift and Latvian Drift Cup.

Under the hood sits a 5.4 L M73B54 V12 from a BMW E38 7 Series running Bosch coil packs and a VEMS ECU. The engine produces 370 horsepower and 540 Nm (398.23 lb-ft) of torque on 98 RON fuel fed through 200 cc injectors by a Bosch 044 fuel pump.

The transmission is a ZF five-speed manual taken from a E36 325tds with a 2.5 L inline-six diesel. Arturs upgraded the transmission to a Sachs Performance ceramic clutch and pressure plate.

The E36 rides on a 3B Motorsport suspension and lock kit with BC Racing adjustable coilovers helping the set of Falken Azenis FK453 225/45/R17 tires stay glued to the track.

Arturs is currently sitting in 5th place in NEZ Drift Pro class with a 3rd place finish in the first event and 8th place in Latvian Drift Cup SemiPro class. He’s hoping a strong finish this season will lead to an even brighter 2018 season.