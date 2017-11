MotoIQ wrote a how-to on installing a 2007 CBR1000RR inline-four and transmission into a 1964 Honda S600. The engine’s 172 horsepower and 76 lb-ft of torque will be a lot of fun in a vehicle that weighs 715 kg (1,576 lb). They estimate the project (including car) was under $10K since they did the fabrication and used motorcycle parts wherever they could. To see all the steps needed to power your small Honda with a motorcycle engine please view MotoIQ’s tutorial.

Source: MotoIQ