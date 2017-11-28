For Sale: 1972 Dodge Charger with a NASCAR V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.
This 1972 Dodge Charger is for sale on eBay in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a starting bid of $99,950 and reserve. The Playboy-themed car was built by Serig Designs with over $300,000 invested in the build. Under the hood sits a 358 ci Dodge R5-P7 NASCAR V8 built by Arian Martinez at All Out RPM Racing Engines. The engine produces 790 hp on conservative tune with a 9,800 rpm redline. The Charger rides on a custom front subframe and 4-link rear with adjustable coilovers on every corner.
Full Specs:
Car:
- 1972 Dodge Charger
- commissioned by artist Richard Phillips
- built by Serig Designs
Engine:
- Dodge R5 NASCAR V8
- Wet Sump Oil System
- Full Custom Stainless Steel Exhaust Built In House BB Hyperion Exhaust Systems
- Rebuilt And Compression Lowered for street use
- only Nascar engine in a street-legal vehicle with full Vintage Air system
Output:
- 790 hp on conservative tune
- 9,800 rpm redline
Fuel:
- Fast Fuel injection system
- Aeromotive 1000 Fuel Pump With Return System
- 20 Gallon Fuel Dump
- E85 Tune By Edgar At Dsm Lights
Drivetrain:
- Built Tremendous T5 By Wally At Promotion
- Custom Drive Shaft
- Fully Built NASCAR Style 9″ Strange Rear End Including Axles
Suspension:
- Wiley’s Custom Front Subframe
- Wiley’s Custom Front Tubular Control Arms
- custom 4-Link rear suspension
- adjustable coilovers front and rear
Body:
- Custom Built/Rebuilt By Serig Designs
- Custom Rear Welded Fender Flares
- Custom Front Hidden Headlight Grille
- Dupont Super Black paint
- Matte Black Accents
Interior:
- Porsche Gt3 Seats With Custom Rails
- Roll Bar Hoop
- Full Custom Built Interior Including Carpet
- Custom Playboy Floor Mats
- Custom Embroidered Playboy Seats
- Custom Door Panels
- Custom Playboy Cluster
- Hurst Shifter
- Radio Delete
Wheels:
- Custom Aluminum One Piece 18″ Nostalgic Era NASCAR Wheels
- Bf Goodrich Tires
Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via BangShift
One Comment
Peter
I’d love this if I had lots of money, though I’d have to remove all the dumb playboy stuff.