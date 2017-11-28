For Sale: 1972 Dodge Charger with a NASCAR V8

This 1972 Dodge Charger is for sale on eBay in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a starting bid of $99,950 and reserve. The Playboy-themed car was built by Serig Designs with over $300,000 invested in the build. Under the hood sits a 358 ci Dodge R5-P7 NASCAR V8 built by Arian Martinez at All Out RPM Racing Engines. The engine produces 790 hp on conservative tune with a 9,800 rpm redline. The Charger rides on a custom front subframe and 4-link rear with adjustable coilovers on every corner.

Full Specs:
Car:

  • 1972 Dodge Charger
  • commissioned by artist Richard Phillips
  • built by Serig Designs

Engine:

  • Dodge R5 NASCAR V8
  • Wet Sump Oil System
  • Full Custom Stainless Steel Exhaust Built In House BB Hyperion Exhaust Systems
  • Rebuilt And Compression Lowered for street use
  • only Nascar engine in a street-legal vehicle with full Vintage Air system

Output:

  • 790 hp on conservative tune
  • 9,800 rpm redline

Fuel:

  • Fast Fuel injection system
  • Aeromotive 1000 Fuel Pump With Return System
  • 20 Gallon Fuel Dump
  • E85 Tune By Edgar At Dsm Lights

Drivetrain:

  • Built Tremendous T5 By Wally At Promotion
  • Custom Drive Shaft
  • Fully Built NASCAR Style 9″ Strange Rear End Including Axles

Suspension:

  • Wiley’s Custom Front Subframe
  • Wiley’s Custom Front Tubular Control Arms
  • custom 4-Link rear suspension
  • adjustable coilovers front and rear

Body:

  • Custom Built/Rebuilt By Serig Designs
  • Custom Rear Welded Fender Flares
  • Custom Front Hidden Headlight Grille
  • Dupont Super Black paint
  • Matte Black Accents

Interior:

  • Porsche Gt3 Seats With Custom Rails
  • Roll Bar Hoop
  • Full Custom Built Interior Including Carpet
  • Custom Playboy Floor Mats
  • Custom Embroidered Playboy Seats
  • Custom Door Panels
  • Custom Playboy Cluster
  • Hurst Shifter
  • Radio Delete

Wheels:

  • Custom Aluminum One Piece 18″ Nostalgic Era NASCAR Wheels
  • Bf Goodrich Tires

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via BangShift

