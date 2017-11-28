For Sale: 1972 Dodge Charger with a NASCAR V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1972 Dodge Charger is for sale on eBay in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a starting bid of $99,950 and reserve. The Playboy-themed car was built by Serig Designs with over $300,000 invested in the build. Under the hood sits a 358 ci Dodge R5-P7 NASCAR V8 built by Arian Martinez at All Out RPM Racing Engines. The engine produces 790 hp on conservative tune with a 9,800 rpm redline. The Charger rides on a custom front subframe and 4-link rear with adjustable coilovers on every corner.

Full Specs:

Car:

1972 Dodge Charger

commissioned by artist Richard Phillips

built by Serig Designs

Engine:

Dodge R5 NASCAR V8

Wet Sump Oil System

Full Custom Stainless Steel Exhaust Built In House BB Hyperion Exhaust Systems

Rebuilt And Compression Lowered for street use

only Nascar engine in a street-legal vehicle with full Vintage Air system

Output:

790 hp on conservative tune

9,800 rpm redline

Fuel:

Fast Fuel injection system

Aeromotive 1000 Fuel Pump With Return System

20 Gallon Fuel Dump

E85 Tune By Edgar At Dsm Lights

Drivetrain:

Built Tremendous T5 By Wally At Promotion

Custom Drive Shaft

Fully Built NASCAR Style 9″ Strange Rear End Including Axles

Suspension:

Wiley’s Custom Front Subframe

Wiley’s Custom Front Tubular Control Arms

custom 4-Link rear suspension

adjustable coilovers front and rear

Body:

Custom Built/Rebuilt By Serig Designs

Custom Rear Welded Fender Flares

Custom Front Hidden Headlight Grille

Dupont Super Black paint

Matte Black Accents

Interior:

Porsche Gt3 Seats With Custom Rails

Roll Bar Hoop

Full Custom Built Interior Including Carpet

Custom Playboy Floor Mats

Custom Embroidered Playboy Seats

Custom Door Panels

Custom Playboy Cluster

Hurst Shifter

Radio Delete

Wheels:

Custom Aluminum One Piece 18″ Nostalgic Era NASCAR Wheels

Bf Goodrich Tires

