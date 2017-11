Mark Murphy recently took his Ford Escort Van to its first Gymkhana event in Thailand. Since our previous article Mark made several improvements to the van like making an oil cooler shroud and adjustments to the brakes, clutch pedal, and fuel filler breather. Listen as Marks pushes the 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six.

Source: M11rf and TurboSport.co.uk (build thread)