VW Type 2 Truck with a Jet Engine

This unique 1958 VW Type 2 flatbed truck called “Oklahoma Willy” spent the majority of its life hauling straw on a farm in Oklahoma. It was imported to the UK in 2013 for a full restoration and “slight” modification by Perrywinkle Customs. When the truck is driving to the track it uses a 1955 cc flat-four built by Chico Performance Racing. When the truck is on the track it is powered by a Rolls-Royce 1986 Viper 535 Turbojet from a BAC 167 Strikemaster. The turbojet produces 3,450 lbs of thrust, spins at 13,760 rpm and guzzles 8.3 gallons of fuel per minute. The engine sent the truck down the quarter-mile in 11.27 sec at 139 mph.

Source: Oklahoma Willy and VeeDubRacing