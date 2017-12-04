BMW E46 with a Turbo 1UZ V8

Two years ago we shared a BMW E36 drift project built by FUBAR Racing in Denmark. Unfortunately they scrapped the car because of cracks in the chassis near the rear subframe. A clean 2004 E46 was purchased to serve as the foundation for the new project. Søren Heyer and his team at FUBAR Racing are in charged of turning it into a beast on the track. They carried the 4.0 L 1UZ V8 over from the E36 with the goal of producing 1,000 horsepower and 1,200 Nm (884 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a new Garrett GT4202R turbocharger. The team is tentatively keeping Toyota R154 five-speed transmission with a Driftmotion upgrade kit but is researching other options. As for the rear end, the team is considering either a BMW 210 mm or a Strange 9-inch. Stay tuned for updates or follow the project’s progress on FUBAR Racing’s FB page.

Source: FUBAR Racing FB page (build album)