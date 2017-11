Omead Moinee stopped by the Donut Garage to talk about his electric 1985 Toyota Corolla AE86. This car is propelled by a WarP 9 DC electric motor connected to a T50 five-speed manual transmission. The motor makes 250 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque to the wheels and fed by a large collection of lithium-ion batteries in the back. The aviation-style batteries help reduce weight with the car’s total weight be 2,200 lb with a 48/52 weight bias.

Source: The Hoonigans