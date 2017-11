This Volkswagen Golf Mk2 is piloted by Franz Probst from Austria and competes in the E1-2000 hill climb class. The 900 kg (1,984 lb) car is very competitive thanks to a 1170 cc inline-four made from a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle head and Volkswagen KR block. It produces 376 horsepower at 11,000 rpm thanks to a Garrett turbocharger. Power goes to all four wheels through a Sadev 4WD sequential transmission.

Source: HillClimb Monsters and Club GTI