1972 Toyota Hilux with a Miata Powertrain

James Robinson and the team at Driftworks finished the 1972 Toyota Hilux project. The truck was purchased from South Africa with the goal of making a dependable daily driver that could also drift. They replaced the truck’s factory engine, drivetrain, suspension, and brakes with parts from a Mazda MX-5 NB. They increased the 1.8 L BP-series inline-four power output thanks to a G19 Engineering turbo kit, Subaru TD04 turbocharger, and Motorsport Electronics ME221 ECU. Watching the videos below it seems the project was a success. You can view the project’s progress in the build thread.

Source: Driftworks