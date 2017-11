Ken Block stopped by The Hoonigans to show off his 1978 Ford Escort MK2 he originally purchased for tarmac events but eventually built for a Gymkhana. Under the hood sits a 2.5 L Millington Diamond Series II inline-four that produces 333 horsepower to the rear wheels and has a 9,000 rpm redline. Listen as Ken explains how the project was born and then makes a lot of smoke. For more photos please visit our previous article.

Source: The Hoonigans