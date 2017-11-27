For Sale: 1953 International Harvester Metro Van with a LSx V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This custom 1953 International Harvester Metro Van is for sale on eBay with an asking price of $41,900 and in Euclid, Ohio. The van rides on a reinforced chassis with a GMC S-15 front suspension with 2″ Bell Tech drop spindles and disc brakes. The rear suspension is from a 1970 Chevy C-10 truck with RideTech air suspension on every corner. The powertrain consists of a 5.3 L Vortec V8 and 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission from a 2005 Chevy Tahoe going to a Chevy rear end.

