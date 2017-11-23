Ford Fiesta with a Mid-Engine Subaru Flat-Four

You will not find too many Ford Fiesta with wheelie bars. Chris Todd’s Mk1 Fiesta needs them to keep the front down while going down the drag strip at Santa Pod Raceway. Chris converted his Fiesta to RWD by installing a Subaru 2.0 L EJ20 flat-four and Porsche Boxster S six-speed transaxle in the back of the car. I couldn’t find a power figure but it must be enough to complete a quarter-mile in 9.626 at 143.89 mph. For more photos and details visit Speedhunter’s article.

Source: Mk1Kieran