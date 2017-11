When this Smart Fortwo rolled out of the factory it was powered by a turbo 698 cc inline-three that made around 60 horsepower. However someone replaced the factory engine with a 1441 cc inline-four from a Kawasaki ZZR1400 (Ninja ZX-14) motorcycle. The new engine produces 200 horsepower for 333% more power.

Source: Kawasaki Deutschland via OppositeLock