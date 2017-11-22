Forge Motorsport’s VW Golf

Forge Motorsports purchased a 1982 Volkswagen Golf in 2012 with the intention of showing off their fabrication skills. The team recently rebuilt the Golf with a John Player Special livery. Under the carbon fiber hood is a turbocharged 2.0 L with forged internals that can make 480 horsepower but the team keeps it around 280-320 horsepower for dependability. Power goes through a VW O2M six-speed manual transmission and Wavetrac diff. For more photos and details please view our previous article.

Source: Behind the Build and @Forgemotorsport