Rallye Golf with a 3.2 L VR6

When this Rallye Golf rolled out of the factory is was powered by a supercharged 1763 cc inline-four to meet homologation rules. Fast forward several decades and the Spanish owner requested Biox Performance install a complete R32 Mk5 powertrain. The compact car is now powered by a 3.2 L VR6, six-speed DSG transmission, and 4Motion four-wheel drive. They improved the handling with a set of KW Variant 3 adjustable coilovers, León Cupra R Brembo 323 mm brakes, and Skoda electric power steering.

Source: Biox Performance FB page and LupoW12