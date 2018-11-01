For Sale: Nissan Micra with a Turbo 4G63 and Evo 4WD Drivetrain

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This Nissan Micra K12 is for sale on eBay in Boston, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom for £9,995 or about $13,000. The car was built three years ago by Turbo Monkeys. The little car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four using an Evo 6 engine, Evo 9 turbocharger, Evo 4 ECU, and custom wiring harness. The company recommends the new owner install a Evo 7 ECU and injectors to get an estimated 400 horsepower. The drivetrain consists of a Evo 4 five-speed transmission, custom driveshaft, Evo 4 rear differential, custom Evo/Subaru rear axles, and Subaru STi widetrack rear hubs. It rides on a custom front subframe with Evo 7 Brembo brakes, Subaru rear subframe with Subaru STI Brembo brakes, and custom BC BR series coilovers. Important Note: Although the car comes with a full year MOT, it’s still registered as a factory Micra with a 1.0 L inline-four.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) and Turbo Monkeys FB page via CarThrottle via Piotr